Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Uses Explicit Language to Describe an Opposing QB

By mattsinclair
Posted by 
MamasUncut
MamasUncut
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, stirred some controversy over his colorful use of language during an appearance in the HBO show, The Shop. Following his departure from the New England Patriots, a team he had been associated with for 20 years, Brady entered free agency. Multiple NFL teams were rushing to get the opportunity to work with the quarterback, but surprisingly there were franchises that eventually decided against moving forward with Brady.

at-the-buzzer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MamasUncut

MamasUncut

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Mamasuncut provides expert advice to questions asked by moms and answered by moms, in addition to product reviews, entertainment news and much more!

 https://mamasuncut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Atb
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hbo#Shop#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Chargers#Instagram#Usa Today#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Latest Message Should Scare The NFL

Tom Brady proved a lot of his critics wrong last season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. That alone is an impressive accomplishment, but the fact that he was nursing a knee injury in 2020 made it even more admirable.
NFLNBC Sports

Who was Tom Brady referring to with his “motherf–ker” remark?

The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy?. Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Hilarious Tom Brady rant wants QB banned from NFL for sending football to moon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has kept everybody buzzing for the past couple of decades, and for good reason. Recently, Brady– aka The GOAT– posted a video that went viral online of him heaving a football deep into the sky and exploding in mid-air. As always, there are some reactions to just about everything Brady does, and one football fan, in particular, took to TikTok to discuss Brady possibly taking PED.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Are ‘Trippin’ After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl

The last few years have seen pretty unprecedented veteran quarterback movement. In 2020, Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March, and won a Super Bowl. This offseason we saw Matthew Stafford swapped for Jared Goff in a blockbuster Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions deal, and stars Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and for a time, Russell Wilson rattled their sabers about being traded from their franchises.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Tom Brady, New Orleans Saint?

Tom Brady ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the rest of his free-agent market had seemingly dried up. Brady, of course, made all his other suitors look silly for sticking with whomever they had at quarterback over him. Those ill-fated decisions became the subject of some serious...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Deion Sanders reacts to Aaron Rodgers situation, Tom Brady setting trend

Aaron Rodgers is unsure of his future with the franchise, but signs are pointing to the NFL's reigning MVP playing this season for the Green Bay Packers. Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says much of the ongoing back and forth between quarterback and franchise since the season ended is due to Rodgers wanting to be on the same pedestal as Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Saints Rumors

Just a few days ago, Tom Brady made headlines with a comment about a team that opted to pass on him in free agency ahead of the 2020 season. In a recent appearance on an episode of HBO’s The Shop, Brady called out one specific NFL team. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Who Tom Brady Almost Signed With Over Tampa Bay

Tom Brady might forgive, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion never forgets. Earlier this week, he made headlines for his comments about last year’s free agency period. During an appearance on HBO’s The Shop, Brady didn’t hold back his true feelings about how his time as a free agent went. He revealed that he was disappointed when one team backed out of the sweepstakes.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Was Joe Montana Better than Tom Brady?

It's hardly a debate anymore. Almost everyone agrees Tom Brady has surpassed Joe Montana as the greatest quarterback of all time. And the reason is obvious: Brady has won seven Super Bowls and Montana won "only" four. And Brady could win more. He's 44, he's coming off a Super Bowl victory and he's on the best team in the NFC. He has without a doubt the greatest resume of all time and it's not close.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Tom Brady may take shot at Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in TV show

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Tom Brady might still be holding a grudge against the 49ers for not signing him and sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. More San Francisco 49ers News. Tom Brady shocked one NFL team...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Commentators Announced For “The Match” With Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady

Capital One’s “The Match” is one of the most highly-anticipated sports crossovers of the summer. Pitting two pairings of superstar athletes against each other, reigning PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will square off against 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in a star-studded round of golf.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy