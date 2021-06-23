Cancel
Entertainment

Listen to Road Trip Radio on SiriusXM’s Channel 104 during Fourth of July week

siriusxm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s here, and the time is right for rolling down the windows, letting the wind blow through your hair, and blasting some classic behind-the-wheel jams on Road Trip Radio. Starting July 1 at 3am ET until July 9 at 3am ET, Road Trip Radio moves to Channel 104 in your car for Summer Escape Weekend. Enjoy endless miles of summer tunes, perfect for hitting the open road, with classics from the Rolling Stones, Sheryl Crow, Prince, Tom Petty, Avicii, and many more.

blog.siriusxm.com
Entertainment
Entertainmentwnmufm.org

2021 Fourth of July Specials throughout the weekend on Public Radio 90

All through the Fourth of July weekend, celebrate with Public Radio 90!. Friday, July 2nd, enjoy Classical American Fare with Kurt Hauswirth during a short version of Classiclectic! From 9:30am - 10am ET, enjoy American-themed classical music from Anonymous 4, the Pacific Mozart Ensemble and music of Leroy Anderson. At...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Get Ready as Rocket League Summer Road Trip Starts July 1

Summer is almost here and you know what that means, it’s time for a road trip. Rocket League is offering everyone the chance to join the Summer Road Trip for a whole month starting July 1. It’s going to feature LTMs and some classic cars joining the game for the first time.
Tishomingo, OKtalentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Meets His Twin During 45th Birthday Celebration at Ole Red

Blake Shelton just met his doppelgänger at Ole Red venue in Tishomingo, Okla. The Voice coach decided to surprise cover band Blake Nation. The group was performing at the venue to celebrate his birthday. The band first formed in 2017 and has been fronted by Shelton’s look alike at his birthday celebrations for the past three years.
Musicsteynonline.com

Steyn's Serenade Radio Song of the Week

Programming note: If you missed today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch one or other of the reruns:. It airs again on Monday morn at 5.30am London time - that's 9.30pm Sunday on the US and Canadian West Coast, so a kind of late-night vibe to it, but it's early Monday afternoon in Oz, so a mellow post-prandial feel to it.
Musicsiriusxm.com

Take a sonic trip to summer hot spots across the country with SiriusXM & Pandora

Travel from coast to coast with the Sounds of Summer playlist, a new music destination available on both Pandora and SiriusXM featuring inspiring and memorable summertime songs that will take listeners on a sonic road trip across the United States. Sounds of Summer can be heard on VOLUME (Ch. 106) Thursdays at 1pm ET starting June 17, while the Sounds of Summer Pandora station will feature listening Modes that define these cities and regions in the blazing heat of summer.
Musictelegram.com

Listen Up: Go local this Fourth of July with holiday playlist

There is something of an art to putting together a Fourth of July Playlist. You want some songs that speak to the country, however it is that you feel about it. You want some songs that speak to the heat and swelter in the air. You want some good grooves you can dance to, and you want the overall vibe to be positive, upbeat and maybe even a little inspirational. What follows are a few suggestions for a New England-centric playlist for your Independence Day Barbecue, if Barbecues Are A Thing We're Doing This Year, accompanied online by a Spotify playlist which has some explicit lyrics and which will invariably delight some and annoy others. Because freedom.
Musicogemawherald.com

Music in the park

Music is coming to Irons Park every week in July. On Thursdays at 7pm there will be a free live performance in the park. Here is the lineup: July 1-The Todd Michael Band (country), July 8-All My Friends (formerly Revolver, rock), July 15-Teddy Petty and the Refugees (Tom Petty Tribute), July 22-The Rockshow Band (journey tribute), July 29-Motor City Memories […]
Musicwcsx.com

David Hasselhoff Releases Cover of Iggy Pop’s ‘The Passenger’

David Hasselhoff has released a cover of Iggy Pop’s “The Passenger,” and it’s pretty great. The cover is The Hoff’s new single from his upcoming covers album Party Your Hasselhoff, which comes out September 3. The album contains a variety of covers including Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind,” KISS’ “I Was Made for Loving You” and Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”
Apparelcowgirlmagazine.com

Summer Road Trip In Style With Home Folk’s Open Road Collection

Summer is the perfect time to take a road trip! Whether you’re cruisin’ to a country music festival or hittin’ a summer night rodeo, why not take your personal style along for the ride?. Home Folk‘s latest curated collection is the perfect mixture of western and boho inspired clothing for...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Johnathan Wakefield Hosts SiriusXM's First Craft Beer-Focused Radio Show

From accountant to brewery owner to radio host, Miami's Johnathan Wakefield of J. Wakefield Brewing is now the voice behind SiriusXM's first and only craft beer-focused show. The Beer Hour With Johnathan Wakefield debuted May 27 and airs on SiriusXM's business channel every Thursday at 7 p.m. (Replays take place on Friday at 2 a.m., Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 9 p.m., and are downloadable as podcasts on Pandora.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Giselle Bündchen, 40, defines 'Heaven' in sun-soaked beach photo

Gisele Bündchen has revealed what "Heaven" means to her. The Brazilian supermodel spent some time soaking up rays at the beach — and being grateful for the simple pleasure. On Sunday, Bündchen, 40, shared her appreciation of the moment in a sun-soaked photo that she posted to Instagram. “Sunday, summer...
MusicYardbarker

The best beach songs

"Surf City," Jan & Dean (1963) In California and Hawaii, most notably, the surf culture has always been a way of life. It was also to sing about in the 1960s. Known for its famous line "two girls for every boy," "Surf City" is one of the most widely recognized summer beach songs of all time. Co-written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, the tune has managed to span generations of surfers and casual beachgoers.