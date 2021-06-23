Listen to Road Trip Radio on SiriusXM’s Channel 104 during Fourth of July week

There is something of an art to putting together a Fourth of July Playlist. You want some songs that speak to the country, however it is that you feel about it. You want some songs that speak to the heat and swelter in the air. You want some good grooves you can dance to, and you want the overall vibe to be positive, upbeat and maybe even a little inspirational. What follows are a few suggestions for a New England-centric playlist for your Independence Day Barbecue, if Barbecues Are A Thing We're Doing This Year, accompanied online by a Spotify playlist which has some explicit lyrics and which will invariably delight some and annoy others. Because freedom.