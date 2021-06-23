Any Of These 25 Captions Could Pair Perfectly With Your Squad Photo Dumps

TWICE has been dominating the K-pop scene ever since they debuted in 2015. In fact, fans call them The Nation's Girl Group because every song they release is an instant hit. TWICE exudes such positive energy in their music that’s infectious, so it’s no wonder why fans keep coming back for more. The best part is, each member brings something unique to the group. Momo’s extraordinary dance skills, beautiful vocals, and impressive rap verses are what make her special. Besides her musical talents, fans love how Momo is always looking out for ONCE. Through the years, she’s offered many words of advice for fans. If you’re looking to spread the love, here are TWICE's Momo's best quotes for Instagram captions.