Aliens: Fireteam Gets A New Name, Release Date Set For August 24th

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: Videos
mmorpg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliens: Fireteam Elite has got a release date, with Cold Iron Studios aiming for an August 24th release. The announcement was made earlier today, with the developers stating that pre-orders are now available for those who want to grab it early. The co-op shooter set in the Aliens universe was shown off first earlier this year, and it brings the third-person action to PC and consoles.

www.mmorpg.com
#Aliens#Movies#Fireteam Elite#Cold Iron Studios#Colonial Marine#Deluxe Edition#The Endeavor Pass#Dlc#Pre Orders
