Virat Kohli led a battling effort from India’s batsmen as they tussled with New Zealand for control of the inaugural World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl. The winner-takes-all showpiece finally got into its stride on day two after Friday’s washout, with India reaching 143 for three, but an intriguing contest was not allowed to play to its natural conclusion as the last of three separate breaks for bad light brought an early conclusion after 64.4 overs.