Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by liver disease, which is why it's important to get your liver checked regularly and make sure you're doing everything you can to keep it healthy. Recently, researchers found a simple and delicious way to slash your risk of developing liver disease, and it's an easy change to make. According to the June study published in the journal BMC Public Health, drinking one beverage three to four times a day can significantly reduce your risk of liver disease. Read on to find out what you should be sipping daily.