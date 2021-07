It's been a rollercoaster ride these past few months, but I think we're going to have to make our peace with the fact that The Elder Scrolls VI is not coming to PlayStation 5. Ever since Microsoft purchased Bethesda and all of its IPs, what feels like a few thousand years ago, the assumption has been that the in-development sequel to Skyrim would be Xbox-exclusive, or a timed one at the very least. It hasn't helped at all that Bethesda and Microsoft don't really seem to know yet and have gone back and forth on the topic a few times.