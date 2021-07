JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of patients at some facilities doubling in the last two weeks. This comes as the Florida Department of Health in Duval County also says there was one case of the contagious delta variant reported last week in Jacksonville. The health department told News4Jax on Wednesday that there is now more than one delta variant case in the city, but that number will be released later this week.