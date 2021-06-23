Cancel
Hope, IN

Hope Mommies with Julie Lehman

By Melissa Montana
star883.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Melissa Montana today with Julie Lehman, President of the Northern Indiana chapter of Hope Mommies and learn how bereaved mothers whom have had to say goodbye to their children on this side of Heaven can receive help in processing their grief from an unfortunate & untimely loss. Hope Mommies is a ministry specifically designed to support women who have lost children through miscarriage, stillbirth, and early infant loss. While we wish no one had to know the pain of losing a child, we are thankful that for those who do, there is support available.

star883.com
