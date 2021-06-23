Why do I have so many toes?

Let’s be honest: We’re living in a world in which many people—and even the most mindful among us—are addicted to their screens. While there are certainly downsides to being glued to our devices at all times, arguably one of best parts of our digital-focused environment is the ability to take your yoga and meditation practice with you wherever you go, no studio required. These days, you can find a plethora of mindfulness or yoga apps that cater to exactly what you’re looking for, whether that’s a vigorous vinyasa practice, guided meditations, a mindful break from your day, or even gentle self-care reminders. The following mindfulness and yoga apps do all of that and more, with a promise to help improve your well-being and turn your phone or tablet into a place of solace.