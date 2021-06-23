Homesteading Los Angeles: The Wild West Land Give-Away That Shaped Southern California

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive. In 1906, a slight, gray-haired Swiss immigrant named Elizabeth Friederich and her daughter, Lizzie, appeared at the Los Angeles Land Office at 5th Street and Central Avenue. They had recently arrived from St. Louis where Elizabeth had read about free government land available in California through the 1862 Homestead Act. Studying the Land Office Clerk's massive four-page, 5' x 5' map of L.A. County, the women pointed to two parcels of unclaimed land in Topanga Canyon, amid the wilds of the Santa Monica Mountains.