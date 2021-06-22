Cancel
Visual Art

Vietnamese-American artist's 'Nail Salon' exhibit at the Ogden celebrates a success story

By DOUG MACCASH
NOLA.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, the 108 bottles of yellow fingernail polish in artist Christian Anh Dai Viet Dinh’s exhibit of ceramic sculpture at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art might seem identical. But as you look more carefully, you pick up on subtle differences in shape, from squat to slender. And you notice color variations, from antique ivory to mango. If, as you survey the bottles, you begin considering the relationship of individuality to generality, then you’re being drawn into a subject dear to Dinh’s heart.

