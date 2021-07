Cumberland Heights is a JCAHO Accredited Healthcare Organization in Tennessee. If you or a loved one are struggling with a substance use disorder, you may be overwhelmed by the sheer number of addiction treatment centers in your area. When options appear to be endless, indicia of quality become increasingly important. Joint Commission accreditation demonstrates an organization’s dedication to evidence-based treatment methods that lead to positive outcomes, so that you can be sure that you have found a center that will provide the highest quality of care.