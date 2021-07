We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Every now and then, I take a walk down memory lane and think of all the beloved (and expensive!) necklaces, scarves, sunglasses, and hats I’ve lost over the years. Some were forgotten in restaurants, while others were lost during various outings at the park or beach. Small items are the easiest to misplace, which is why I try my best to take care of, and keep up with, any accessories I currently have. Part of that task means making sure I have ample storage space at home for them, just like I do for the rest of my staples.