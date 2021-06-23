Michigan Football: Taking wait-and-see approach with Jim Harbaugh
If Michigan football was smart, it would take a wait-and-see approach with Jim Harbaugh to see if he can lead them to the CFP in the upcoming expansion. Jim Harbaugh hasn’t lived up to expectations. That much is clear. But maybe expectations were too high, to begin with. The signs were all there. Harbaugh hadn’t ever led Stanford to a national championship. He came close a few times but was never able to capture a BCS title berth.gbmwolverine.com