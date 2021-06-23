Michigan Football: Taking wait-and-see approach with Jim Harbaugh

Six years ago, you could ask the question “who’s the SEC’s biggest threat” and get a variety of responses. Ohio State was the most logical answer, seeing as how the Buckeyes were a few months removed from lighting up Nick Saban’s defense with a third-string quarterback in a Playoff semifinal matchup before eventually beating Oregon in the first College Football Playoff National Championship. Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes were set to become the first unanimous preseason No. 1 in the history of the Associated Press Poll and perhaps on the brink of an Alabama-like dynasty.