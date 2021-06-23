Algoma celebrates anniversary of the Crescent Beach Boardwalk

On Tuesday, June 22nd, the Friends of Crescent Beach and many community members gathered at Legion Park in Algoma to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the boardwalk. The event included a performance by the Algoma Community Band and an ice cream treat provided by the Community Improvement of Algoma and the Friends of Crescent Beach. Sara Krouse, the event coordinator of FOCB, described the impact that the boardwalk has had on the community. She also expressed appreciation for those who took part in creating the boardwalk.