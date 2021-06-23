Miami Marlins: 18-Year Old SS Ian Lewis Enters Top 30 Prospects List

At 33-42, the Marlins have dropped nine games back of the division-leading Mets in the National League East. They’re even further behind in the wild-card picture, and they’d also need to jump each of the Nationals, Braves and Phillies to make a run at the division. That’s decidedly unlikely, with FanGraphs’ updated playoff odds giving the Fish just a 0.2% chance of making the postseason. With their hopes of competing in 2021 all but dashed, the Marlins look to be one of a few teams (the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Pirates, Rangers, Tigers and Orioles are among the others) who are virtually certain to move players off the big league roster before the July 30 trade deadline.