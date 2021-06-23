Miami Marlins: 18-Year Old SS Ian Lewis Enters Top 30 Prospects List
It is no secret that the Miami Marlins have talent up and down their Top 30 Prospects List. The Miami Marlins over the past couple of years have become arguably one of the top farm systems in all of baseball. Evident by top prospects seemingly making their MLB debut’s almost becoming a regular occurrence for the Marlins, it’s evident that Miami’s farm system is deep, and will make them one of the top teams in baseball for years to come.marlinmaniac.com