Commitment from Zach LaVine completes Team USA squad for 2021 Olympics
On Wednesday, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine announced his commitment to Team USA for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. This now completes the 12-man roster. The team heading overseas is incredibly talented and headlined by the Brooklyn Nets duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, along with the sharpshooting phenom from Portland in Damian Lillard and Wizards superstar Bradley Beal. Additionally, the roster features championship experience in the Warriors’ Draymond Green and veteran Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.hoopshabit.com