Sotagliflozin Ups Days Alive, Out of Hospital in T2DM, Heart Failure

Trials such as CASTLE-AF (Catheter Ablation Versus Standard Conventional Therapy in Patients With Left Ventricular Dysfunction and Atrial Fibrillation), AATAC (Ablation Versus Amiodarone for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation in Patients With Congestive Heart Failure and an Implanted ICD/CRTD), and AMICA (Atrial Fibrillation Management in Congestive Heart Failure With Ablation), comparing catheter ablation (CA) with medical therapy in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), have found significant reductions in all-cause mortality, heart failure (HF) admissions, and AF recurrence, as well as improvements in measures of quality of life in those patients randomized to an ablation strategy.[1–3] This has led to recent guideline changes suggesting that CA may be considered as first-line therapy in patients with AF and HFrEF (class IIA[4] or class IIB[5] recommendation). Although CA appears to be more effective than antiarrhythmic agents in maintaining sinus rhythm in patients with HF, whether with HFrEF or with a preserved or minimally reduced ejection fraction (HFpEF),[6] to date, no randomized controlled trials have compared CA with medical therapy in patients with HFpEF.