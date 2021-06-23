Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Sotagliflozin Ups Days Alive, Out of Hospital in T2DM, Heart Failure

 13 days ago

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with type 2 diabetes with worsening heart failure, the rate of days alive and out of the hospital (DAOH) is increased with sotagliflozin versus placebo, according to a study published online June 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

#Heart Failure#Lexicon Pharmaceuticals#Healthday News
Diseases & Treatments
Heart Disease
