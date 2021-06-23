Banded mongooses are born into a fair society

The Biochemical Society exists for the advancement of the molecular and cellular biosciences, both as an academic discipline and to promote its impact on areas of science including biotechnology, agriculture, and medicine. Biochemistry helps to play a key role in tackling global issues such as improving lifelong health, treatment of disease, biotechnology and food security. We achieve our mission though our publications and journals, scientific meetings, educational activities, policy work, awards and grants to scientists and students. The Biochemical Society is the largest discipline-based learned society in the biosciences with 7000 members. The Biochemical Society is one of five owner societies working together to strengthen the voice of Biology and create a national hub for our subject. Our belief is that biology is made stronger through collaboration that brings together the diverse skills, opinions and expertise of individual member Societies.