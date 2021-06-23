Banded mongooses are born into a fair society

Only a generation or two ago, so-called latchkey children walked home from school, fixed their own snacks and had time to play outdoors for hours until parents called them in for dinner. This was the norm in the ’70s and ’80s but many of these kids grew up and are parenting their children completely differently. Even with the reality of low crime rates, the perception is that the world is more dangerous today and that children need to be protected more and given less autonomy. In the desire to assure them a successful life, children are often pressured to do more, get the best grades possible and their overstructured lives are filled with a bevy of extracurricular activities, replacing free play. Consequently, children and teens are experiencing record highs of anxiety and depression.