Animals

Banded mongooses are born into a fair society

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the University of Exeter demonstrates that synchronous births among banded mongooses has supported the evolution of a fair society. Female banded mongoose groups give birth on the same night, creating a “veil of ignorance” as to which pups belong to which mothers. The team designed a...

www.earth.com
#Banded Mongoose#Evolution#Nature Communications#The University Of Exeter#Earth Com
