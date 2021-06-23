Worthington: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. Escalating expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company. Nevertheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively.”