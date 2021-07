Will Armando Bacot return to the UNC basketball program in 2021, or will he leave his name in the NBA Draft?. North Carolina center Armando Bacot entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft on April 6, less than a week after former UNC head coach Roy Williams announced his retirement. Bacot didn’t hire an agent, leaving open his option to return to Chapel Hill in the fall if he opts out of remaining in the NBA Draft.