That’s what Jameis Winston told New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith while the two worked out together this offseason. Our own Ross Jackson previously broke down whether Tre’Quan is ready to take the next step to be the Saints’ consistent deep threat in the New Orleans offense. Make sure you check that piece out here, if you hadn’t already. But just as important as Tre’Quan’s ability to step up, so too should we be looking at Sean Payton’s ability to help allow Tre’Quan to thrive.