Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic and Sofia Kenin were all upset at Wimbledon on Wednesday, while Venus Williams joined the top-10 players in exiting the All England Club. Alize Cornet upset Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in the first round; No. 9 Bencic fell 6-3, 6-3 to Kaja Juvan; and No. 4 Kenin's disappointing year hit another low when she was eliminated in the second round by Madison Brengle 6-2, 6-4.