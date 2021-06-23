Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Brookshire Grocery Company breaks ground for new Super 1 Foods coming to Jacksonville

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
Posted by 
Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oJzw_0adMugW000

The Jacksonville High School cheerleaders and charmers cheered Wednesday morning as Brookshire Grocery Co., contractors and city leaders shoveled dirt into the air celebrating the groundbreaking of Super 1 Foods in Jacksonville.

Construction is planned to start later this month for the new store, which will be located at 921 S. Jackson Street. The grocery store is expected to be completed in the next spring.

Roughly 100 people, including community members, came to celebrate the new grocery store coming to Jacksonville.

“What better place to open a new grocery store than the Tomato Capital of the World,” Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Co. board chairman and CEO, told the crowd.

The Jacksonville location will mark the company’s 50th store under the Super 1 Foods banner and will create approximately 150 jobs for the area.

Brookshire said Jacksonville was a great location and was eager to bring the store to the community.

“Jacksonville is an incredible community, and we are excited for the opportunity to serve the city with a brand new store in 2022,” Brookshire said.

“We are committed to growing for the future and to better serving customers and communities. As we have for more than 93 years, we strive to be the best possible hometown grocer and to provide remarkable customer service. Throughout the pandemic, the historic winter storm and other challenges over the past 15 months, our outstanding employees have prevailed to offer an exceptional shopping experience. We look forward to serving our Jacksonville neighbors and to being an active supporter of this great community.”

Brookshire said the store will bring a unique shopping experience to the city.

“Our new store will bring a completely new shopping experience to Jacksonville,” he said. “Super 1 Foods stores offer excellent high-quality fresh meats and produce, everyday low prices, helpful staff and great service. These stores offer products for less because they buy by the truckload directly from distributors and pass the savings on to customers. Customers can expect to find low prices, remarkable value and a great assortment of quality fresh products at Super 1 Food. The new store in Jacksonville will feature a fuel center, a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, online ordering with curbside pickup service, and a full-service coffee bar along with meat, produce, bakery and deli departments. The store will also offer a great selection of beer and wine, along with a floral department.”

Brookshire Grocery Co., which has been in operation since 1928, is a regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states including Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas with three distribution centers.

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler, TX
