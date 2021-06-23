Detectives seek information to help solve murder of Seattle artist

SEATTLE — Investigators are asking the public’s help with solving the murder of a Seattle artist.

On May 30, the body of 45-year-old Necia McKendrick was found near Interlaken Park near East Eaton Place in the Montlake neighborhood.

It’s unknown how long her body was there.

According to Seattle police, the King County Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide.

McKendrick, who was also known as “Queen” and “Q,” spent time on Broadway, especially near Dick’s Burgers.

She was also known as a very talented artist and sold her work on the street.

Police said she spent time in Interlaken and Boren Parks, both in the Montlake neighborhood.

McKendrick was last seen on April 30.

Police said they want to speak with anyone who had contact with her between April 30 and May 30. People are being asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

