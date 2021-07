Last October, The New York Times published a startling report in which 21 female sommeliers came forward with claims of sexual harassment and assault by male members of the Court of Master Sommeliers-Americas (CMS-A). The women’s stories ignited an industry-wide outcry against the organization’s lack of transparency, flawed mentorship customs, and blatant disregard for holding bad actors accountable for misconduct. Since then, the question on the minds of many wine professionals has been: Can, or even should, the CMS-A be salvaged?