Fugitive Software Tycoon John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

John McAfee, the antivirus spyware tycoon, was found dead in a Barcelona prison on Wednesday from an apparent suicide. He was 75.

The Catalan justice department confirmed McAfee’s death to Reuters.

McAfee’s death came just hours after a Spanish court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

McAfee was arrested last October at the international airport in Barcelona on U.S. tax evasion charges, which are pending in federal court in Tennessee. He had been held in jail in Spain since then.

McAfee was accused of evading his taxes in Tennessee by failing to disclose money he made from cryptocurrency, speaking fees and selling the rights to his life story.

“From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources,” the U.S. Justice Department said in October.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!