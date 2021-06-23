Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Fugitive Software Tycoon John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFoQU_0adMu1ba00

John McAfee, the antivirus spyware tycoon, was found dead in a Barcelona prison on Wednesday from an apparent suicide. He was 75.

The Catalan justice department confirmed McAfee’s death to Reuters.

McAfee’s death came just hours after a Spanish court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

McAfee was arrested last October at the international airport in Barcelona on U.S. tax evasion charges, which are pending in federal court in Tennessee. He had been held in jail in Spain since then.

McAfee was accused of evading his taxes in Tennessee by failing to disclose money he made from cryptocurrency, speaking fees and selling the rights to his life story.

“From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources,” the U.S. Justice Department said in October.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Community Policy
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
875
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
State
Tennessee State
State
Rhode Island State
Newport, RI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Fugitive#Software#Spanish#Antivirus#Catalan#Reuters#Officialmcafee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Crypto
Related
Arizona StateNBC News

Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting laws in test of Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two election laws in the 2020 battleground state of Arizona that challengers said make it harder for minorities to vote. The case was an important test for what's left of one of the nation's most important civil rights laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which the Supreme Court scaled back in 2013. A remaining provision allows lawsuits claiming that voting changes would put minority voters at a disadvantage in electing candidates of their choice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

India Oxenberg says Allison Mack personally apologized for abuse ahead of NXIVM sentencing: It 'seemed honest'

India Oxenberg says she's made a lot of headway in terms of forgiving Allison Mack for her involvement in NXIVM. The 30-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, was recruited to NXIVM's master-slave sorority known as DOS by Mack, 38. Shortly after Mack learned her fate on Wednesday – a three-year prison sentence and $20,000 fine for crimes she pleaded guilty to in 2019 – India told Fox News in a statement that she was "still in a state of disbelief."