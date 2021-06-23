BlockFilm gets OSC Exemption to Offer Tokenized Production Funding on TokenFunder
Armed with this ruling, BlockFilm can now pursue funding of content on TokenFunder, a regulated Canadian digital securities issuance and trading platform. They will attempt to bring together content producers and accredited investors to finance independent media. The platform will issue security tokens which cover equity, debt, and any revenue share methods. Those tokens represent fractional ownership or debt instruments which provide new sources of private capital.www.crowdfundinsider.com