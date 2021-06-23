BlockFilm gets OSC Exemption to Offer Tokenized Production Funding on TokenFunder

Wishpond Appointments Allows Merchants to Provide Online Booking and Scheduling Services. From Their Own Website, Using Wishpond’s Award-Winning Digital Marketing Platform. Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Wishpond Appointments, enabling businesses to offer automated scheduling to their clients. The new product represents the first feature integration of EverGenius software into Wishpond’s platform which comes from the Company’s acquisition of Invigo Media. Wishpond Appointments enables merchants to provide their customers with online booking, all integrated and managed within their existing Wishpond digital marketing platform. In addition to improving relationship management, Wishpond’s Appointments improves lead generation enabling customers to more easily drive the growth of their business.