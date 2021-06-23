Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BlockFilm gets OSC Exemption to Offer Tokenized Production Funding on TokenFunder

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed with this ruling, BlockFilm can now pursue funding of content on TokenFunder, a regulated Canadian digital securities issuance and trading platform. They will attempt to bring together content producers and accredited investors to finance independent media. The platform will issue security tokens which cover equity, debt, and any revenue share methods. Those tokens represent fractional ownership or debt instruments which provide new sources of private capital.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osc#Tokens#Canada#Europe#Film Production#Tokenfunder#Canadian#Tokengx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbeincrypto.com

Deutsche Börse Group Acquires Majority Stake in Crypto Finance AG

Deutsche Börse Group is extending its offering for digital assets by acquiring a majority stake in Crypto Finance AG. An independent financial group under consolidated FINMA supervision, Crypto Finance AG offers institutional and professional clients trading, storage, and investment in digital assets. Deutsche Börse marked the acquisition as an important step in building a fully regulated digital asset ecosystem in Europe.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

FV Bank Partners with Fireblocks for Digital Asset Custody Services

“It is very important that our offerings take advantage of the industry’s leading digital asset management infrastructure solution as we move to prove banks can compete and lead in the convergence of digital assets management and fiat-based accounts,” said Miles Paschini, CEO at FV Bank on partnership with Fireblock. By...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Switzerland based Fintech neon Secures an Additional CHF 5 Million, Investors to Receive Tokenized Participation Certifcates

Switzerland-based Fintech firm neon has reportedly secured 5 million CHF through a crowd investing campaign that lasted for less than an hour. Over 1,700 different investors invested within just an hour on Monday (June 29, 2021) and will now be getting shares in neon in the form of tokenized participation certificates (which are non-voting shares).
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Indian Lenders IDBI Intech to Expand Operations to Europe, SE Asia

The technology services arm of Indian lender IDBI Bank, is looking to expand its operations into markets such as Europe, South East Asia, and Japan. The company, which provides tech and digital regulatory compliance services, is looking to acquire a few fintech companies to boost its revenue offerings even as financial institutions across the globe are looking to step up regulatory compliance spends at $5.6 billion by 2024.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

European Fintech LiquidShare Selects Sextant for Daml, the Blockchain and Smart Contracts Solution Offered by BTP

an established European Fintech firm, has chosen Sextant for Daml, the blockchain and smart contract management and operations solution offered by Blockchain Technology Partners (BTP), in order to deliver its post-trade offering. LiquidShare was developed back in 2017 by leading European financial institutions including AFS Group, BNP Paribas Securities...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

ICAP to launch Bitcoin exchange with Fidelity, Standard Chartered

Major global interdealer broker TP ICAP is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity Investments and British banking giant Standard Chartered. TP ICAP’s upcoming crypto exchange is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2021 and will initially offer trading exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Reuters reported Tuesday. Other digital assets like Ether (ETH) will be added at a later stage.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Swiss-based Digital Assets AG launches tokenized stock offerings on Solana

Switzerland-based token issuer Digital Assets AG, or DAAG, has officially launched its stock-tokenization infrastructure on the Solana blockchain, offering users of the FTX trading platform a novel way for accessing traditional equity markets. During the initial rollout, FTX users who have completed Know Your Customer documentation will have access to...
Marketsirei.com

Real asset fund from Wave Financial tokenizes whiskey for HNWI

Wave Financial has launched second whiskey fund, which offers investors access to a real asset fund with tokenized, tradable assets pegged to whiskey barrels. In 2020, Wave launched its first tokenized fund for whiskey barrels. The Wave Kentucky Whiskey 2020 Digital Fund closed in December 2020 with more than 2,700 barrels included in the portfolio, which its projections suggest may increase in value by three to five times over five years.
HealthStamford Advocate

Dynarex Corporation Offers Premium Diabetes Management Products

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Dynarex Corporation, a leader in the medical supply industry, announces its commitment to furthering the health and well-being of diabetes patients with a full line of premium diabetes products. “Dynarex is committed to making a difference in and improving the day-to-day lives of people...
Softwareaithority.com

Wishpond Launches Appointments Product Enabling Businesses to Offer Automated Scheduling

Wishpond Appointments Allows Merchants to Provide Online Booking and Scheduling Services. From Their Own Website, Using Wishpond’s Award-Winning Digital Marketing Platform. Wishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Wishpond Appointments, enabling businesses to offer automated scheduling to their clients. The new product represents the first feature integration of EverGenius software into Wishpond’s platform which comes from the Company’s acquisition of Invigo Media. Wishpond Appointments enables merchants to provide their customers with online booking, all integrated and managed within their existing Wishpond digital marketing platform. In addition to improving relationship management, Wishpond’s Appointments improves lead generation enabling customers to more easily drive the growth of their business.
EconomyBusiness Insider

OSC Announces Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee Members

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC). The CDAC advises OSC staff on the planning, implementation and communication of its continuous disclosure review program, as well as related policy initiatives. The CDAC also serves as a forum to advise OSC staff on emerging issues. OSC staff recognize the critical importance of consulting with market participants and other stakeholders in carrying out its mandate.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Another Bitcoin win: This Interdealer broker is launching crypto trading

World’s biggest interdealer broker, TP ICAP announced on Tuesday the launch of a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity Investments and Standard Chartered’s digital assets custody unit. With this venture, the company sought to make trading crypto similar to that of traditional assets like bonds, stock, and foreign exchange, according to...
Economycoingeek.com

Token protocols on BSV: Tokenized

In the next article of our series of interviews with token protocol founders on BSV, we interview James Belding, CEO of Tokenized. What can the Tokenized protocol provide that no other token protocol can?. James Belding: I would like to preface my response with the fact that I believe every...
Marketsfinextra.com

TP Icap to launch wholesale trading platform for cryptoassets

TP Icap is seeking UK regulatory approval for a new institutional-grade spot trading platform for cryptoassets, including bitcoin and ethereum. The interdealer broker is working with Fidelity Digital Assets and Zodia Custody to develop the new trading model, where clients will be able to access liquidity at TP Icap whilst their assets remain under custody at their digital asset custodian of choice.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Assemblies Unlimited Supplier Network Offers A Packaging Solution For Every Product

BLOOMINGDALE, lll., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Shaw had a vision in 1993, convinced he could build a supplier network capable of supporting the broad outsourcing demands of marketing and manufacturing companies. Through collaboration, innovation, and the organization's unique sensitivity to customer deadlines, Assemblies Unlimited Inc. (AUI) rose to the challenge, carrying Shaw's vision into the 21st century with unparalleled growth and success.
Marketscryptopotato.com

MEHH Token Offering Scalable Digital Payment Solution to Merchants

Scalable solution, a blockchain company enabling cryptocurrency payments for merchants to receive or send instant payments. Cryptocurrency is becoming a next-generation payment choice among merchants and customers. Every day, more and more people are using connected devices to make payments. The adoption of digital currency is not limited to laptops but also reaches across the industry like tablets, phones, IoT devices, and smartwatches.