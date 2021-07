JEFFERSON CITY — The legal effort to expand Missouri's Medicaid program will head directly to the state's highest court after being appealed. An attorney representing three women suing the state to receive Medicaid benefits, Chuck Hatfield, wrote on Twitter Friday that the Missouri Supreme Court had scheduled arguments for the case on July 13 at 11 a.m. The hearing will come weeks after a circuit court judge ruled that the state was not required to expand Medicaid under a voter-approved constitutional amendment enacted last year.