This $7 Nail Thickener Helps People Lengthen and Strengthen 'Paper Thin' Nails

There's no shortage of hair removal methods to choose from - if you choose to rid yourself of your body hair - but there's arguably none more popular than shaving. It's quick and effective, not to mention easy. The only downside? Razor bumps (aka razor burn), which can be both unsightly and uncomfortable, no matter where they pop up.