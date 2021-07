Know for that soft croon, paired with lush songwriting, Cautious Clay is bringing all the smooth vibes to Los Angeles for a headline concert date at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. Cautious Clay will perform at the Fonda on Friday, March 4, 2022. Tickets are priced at $30 and the show is all-ages. Tickets to Cautious Clay at the Fonda Theater go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10am. There is a venue / Goldenvoice presale happening now. Fans can access presale tickets to Cautious Clay by using the following ticket link and password: SUMMER. More Cautious Clay tour dates can be found here and here.