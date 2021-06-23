Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 04:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Denali RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR DENALI * AFFECTED AREA...Denali. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...66 to 77. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.alerts.weather.gov