Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY AND SAWTOOTH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar, including Whitlow Canyon. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE