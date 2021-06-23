Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Southern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN ECHOLS...SOUTH CENTRAL WARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 453 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Needmore to 11 miles north of Taylor. These storms were nearly stationary. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Fargo and Needmore.