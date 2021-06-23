Cancel
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Delta Junction and vicinity. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...72 to 79. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
#Red Flag Warning#Tanana
Essex County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Champlain should seek safe harbor now! Strong winds will cause higher waves and sudden wind shifts may overturn boats. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX...SOUTHWESTERN ADDISON AND NORTHWESTERN RUTLAND COUNTIES At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paradox, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Middlebury, Crown Point, Cornwall, Sudbury, Salisbury, Orwell, Whiting, Goshen, Shoreham, Ripton, Crown Point Center, Brandon, Leicester, Bridport, Benson, Hubbardton, Pittsford, Chittenden, Hancock and North Hudson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, Emergency management reported several flooded roads in Columbus due to runoff from recent heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Cherokee, Weir, Scammon, West Mineral and Treece. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Vale BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING. THIS IS FOR OREGON ZONES 637 ALONG WITH IDAHO FIRE ZONES 423 AND 426 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ to 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms developing by late in the afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph are possible.
Noble County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Noble FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 09:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lagrange FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dekalb County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Delta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delta, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Marquette; Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT/130 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN DELTA...NORTHEASTERN MENOMINEE AND SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE COUNTIES At 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock, or 23 miles northwest of Escanaba, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Rock, St. Nicholas and Perkins. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ponce and Vicinity. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN, NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS, SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY AND SAWTOOTH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar, including Whitlow Canyon. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will cool slightly over the next couple of days with readings in the mid to upper 90s possible. Temperatures will still remain above normal, so insure you remain hydrated to avoid heat related illnesses.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY AND SAWTOOTH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar, including Whitlow Canyon. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast, Culebra and Vieques Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT Temperatures will cool slightly Thursday. It will still be hot but not excessively hot.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Custer County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Custer County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 92 to 102.
Kingman County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Kingman FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following area, Kingman. * Through this evening. * Occasional showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, will affect the area this morning through this evening. * The additional rainfall may aggravate ongoing flooding or renew flooding across the area.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LIGHTNING The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected by late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Another round of thunderstorms is expected for Thursday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph possible.
Hancock County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hancock; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN HANCOCK AND NORTHERN SHELBY COUNTIES At 416 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing moderately to occasionally heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to an inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shelbyville, Greenfield, Cumberland, New Palestine, Morristown, Fairland and Spring Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 94 and 102. Interstate 74 between mile markers 101 and 107. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED