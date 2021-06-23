Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Escambia by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Escambia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN AND WESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over McCullough, or 9 miles north of Atmore, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCullough, I65 And CR 1, I65 And AL 113, I65 And AL 21 and Poarch Creek Reservation.

