LOVE ISLAND announces the 12 new sexy singles who are ready to mingle and find their perfect matches when they kick off this summer of love in Hawaii on the third season of the unpredictable romantic reality series! Find out who says “aloha” to romance among the first group of Islanders, which includes a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer, on LOVE ISLAND’s special 90-minute season premiere,Wednesday, July 7 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.