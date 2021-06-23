O. Deletron’s Lost Limb

0. Deletron loves bits. Our band loves bits nearly as much as we love making music. We feel that it’s fairly natural to supplement our likely outdated ’90s-worship, indie-rock musical aesthetic with a healthy dose of Camus-inspired absurdity. We will be the ones to release our first album on VHS cassette as the only physical format. None of our liner notes credits any band member by name, only their first initial and “O. Deletron” as the surname. We’ll sell random thrift store tchotchkes at shows in lieu of actual merchandise (“O. Delewares”). To “market” our band, we’ll send publications and radio stations aluminum Chinese food takeout containers filled with rubber bands as stand-in lo mein noodles nesting a thumb drive containing our music and a complimentary coin purse labeled with a P Touch™-printed O. Deletron sticker. For no other reason than to crack ourselves up, we maintain “O. Dialetron,” a multi-optioned call-in number (817-435-2706) where you can press a button to hear bits of songs, recordings of members reading from enigmatic literature, or many other, increasingly irrational nonchalance.