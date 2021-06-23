Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

O. Deletron’s Lost Limb

By PATRICK HIGGINS
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

0. Deletron loves bits. Our band loves bits nearly as much as we love making music. We feel that it’s fairly natural to supplement our likely outdated ’90s-worship, indie-rock musical aesthetic with a healthy dose of Camus-inspired absurdity. We will be the ones to release our first album on VHS cassette as the only physical format. None of our liner notes credits any band member by name, only their first initial and “O. Deletron” as the surname. We’ll sell random thrift store tchotchkes at shows in lieu of actual merchandise (“O. Delewares”). To “market” our band, we’ll send publications and radio stations aluminum Chinese food takeout containers filled with rubber bands as stand-in lo mein noodles nesting a thumb drive containing our music and a complimentary coin purse labeled with a P Touch™-printed O. Deletron sticker. For no other reason than to crack ourselves up, we maintain “O. Dialetron,” a multi-optioned call-in number (817-435-2706) where you can press a button to hear bits of songs, recordings of members reading from enigmatic literature, or many other, increasingly irrational nonchalance.

denton.bubblelife.com
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Keith Emerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Guns N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Pursues Career, But Is She Doing It Right?

With the news of Counting On being canceled, some of the Duggar kids may need to head down different career paths. For years, the family has been on TLC and has always had money coming in. Now, they are going to have to find other ways to pay the bills. It looks like Jessa Seewald could end up pursuing YouTube as a way to bring in some money for her growing family.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT’s Episode 3: Reflection and KAY/O are now live

It’s time for a killer robot and a whole slew of balance changes. VALORANT‘s Episode Three is now live with Patch 3.0, introducing KAY/O, a fresh battle pass, and a complete overhaul of the agent and weapon economy system. Players can also expect tweaks to the competitive system and a new account leveling system to track player progression.
New York City, NYpopwrapped.com

NYC’s CLAVVS Ready New Album With Title Track “O”

NYC-based duo CLAVVS have shared their new single + visualizer for “O,” the title track from their forthcoming album, out 7/29 on the band’s newly launched label Turn to Wind Recordings. The album will be available on Iridescent Seafoam Green Limited Edition vinyl, which can be pre-ordered HERE. Their music...
MusicJamBase

Roger Waters Reunites With Pink Floyd At Live 8 In 2005

For just about 25 minutes on July 2, 2005 the eyes of the music world turned to London’s Hyde Park, where Roger Waters performed with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright for the first time in 24 years at the Live 8 concert. The long-awaited Pink Floyd reunion set consisted of “Speak to Me/Breathe/Breathe (Reprise),” “Money,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman accidentally drugs herself by sniffing a flower

A TikTok user accidentally poisoned herself and sniffing a beautiful-looking flower - that turned out to be toxic.Raffaela Weyman (RALPH), a musician who goes by @songsbyralph on the platform, took to her page to discuss her frightening experience after taking in the aroma of a seemingly harmless yellow flower.“Me and my BFF found this beautiful flower and spent the night deeply inhaling its smell,” the text over screen read as she put the flower to her face.When speaking to Indy100, Weyman, who is from Toronto, said that she wasn’t familiar with the plant because it doesn’t grow in the...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Leaked Beyoncé audio shows just how unreal her voice actually is

After harsh words from rapper, Trick Daddy, questioning Beyoncé’s musical talent, her engineer, DJ Swivel, has released never-before-heard audio that will have Trick Daddy eating his words. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from Beyoncé. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Alex Lifeson 7/2/21

Rush‘s Alex Lifeson teamed up virtually with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, for a new project of Morello’s. Lifeson told Ultimate Classic Rock, “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch of different musicians. I don’t really know what the future holds for it, but I really loved doing it.”
MusicKerrang

Alice In Chains: The enigmatic power and inner torment of Layne Staley

July 3, 1996 was not, it seems, a big day for news. There were no famous births or deaths, no revolutions or disasters, no notable scandals. It was a Wednesday, unremarkable in every way, except that at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, vocalist Layne Staley gave what would turn out to be his last-ever live performance with Alice In Chains. Supporting the recently reunited original KISS line-up, the band played an 11-song set; they opened with Again, and closed with Man In The Box. And then Alice In Chains were no more.
Celebritieswomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Phair – Soberish

Liz Phair, a successful singer-songwriter, recently released her new album Soberish. She has been recording and touring with her music for over 25 years and is a Grammy-nominated artist. Her latest album gives her the space to showcase her talent. Soberish is a 13-track album that tells her personal stories through distinct production and emotional lyrics.
Music1057kokz.com

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.