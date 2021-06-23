Cancel
Shows of the Week(-end)

By Anthony Mariani
 10 days ago
Though Lola’s Trailer Park reopened when possible, the adjacent Saloon (2736 W 6th St, 817-759-9100) remained closed. To celebrate the reopening of Lola’s Saloon, three rocking bands will take the stage Saturday. Alt-rockers Arenda Light and Trees Marie & The Heavy Hearts will open for the loud and melodic Royal Sons. Tickets are going fast, Lola’s says. They’re $12 and can be copped at Prekindle.

