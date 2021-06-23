Shows of the Week(-end)

This is one of the busiest release weeks of the year so far (a good problem to have!), so I'm just gonna skip the intro talk and get right to the 12 (!) albums I highlight this week. And those aren't even counting this week's many big honorable mentions: Modest Mouse, The Mountain Goats, Darkthrone, Pom Pom Squad, Hiss Golden Messenger, John Grant, the first Iceburn album in over 20 years, Gaspard Augé (Justice), Logic, Evidence (ft. Boldy James, Conway, Navy Blue & more), Lawrence Rothman (ft. Lucinda Williams, Amanda Shires, Caroline Rose & Katie Pruitt), Robert Fripp & The Grid, Lightning Bug, The HIRS Collective, Free Throw, Hellish Form, Matthew Dear, Split Single, Faye Webster, Helvetia (mem Duster), Cautious Clay, Drug Store Romeos, Rose City Band (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo), SPELLLING, 2nd Grade, Stöner (ex-Kyuss), Flight Mode, Votto, Birds of Maya, Lustmord & Karin Park, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, LoneLady, Deathchant, Cerebral Rot, The Marías, Squirrel Flower, Canal Irreal (Martin Sorrondeguy of Los Crudos/Limp Wrist), Withered, Olivia Kaplan, UB40, Rauw Alejandro, Curren$y and Jet Life, PremRock, Hurry, The JB Conspiracy, Skatune Network's guest-filled pop covers album, the Worlds Worst EP, the Kevin Devine EP, the Drug Church EP, the Wild Pink EP, the Agent Mulder / Bad Acid Trip split, and the 7Seconds' The Crew reissue.