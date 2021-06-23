Cancel
50 animatronic dinosaurs to take over Mall of America parking lot

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
Dinosaur Drive-Thru, Facebook

The Mall of America's southeast parking lot is about to become Jurassic Park.

Dinosaur Drive-Thru is opening outside the megamall June 24 after sold-out shows in six previous cities. The attraction will feature more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs, with the company describing them as "museum-quality."

The species are organized along the one-way driving route in chronological order, and the 45-minute trip includes an audio tour (in English or Spanish).

Organizers promise jokes, "shocking fun facts" and an interactive trivia game for attendees.

This stop at Mall of America will run until July 11, but there are no shows Monday through Wednesday. Here's a look at the hours:

  • Thursdays: 2-8 p.m. ($35 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)
  • Fridays: 2-9 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)
  • Sundays: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)
  • 4th of July: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ($49 per vehicle, up to eight occupants)

A day show in the light shows off the detail of each animatronic, organizers say, while during night shows, the dinos are "illuminated with colorful lights."

Tickets are available to buy online, with reservations being done by each hour.

Reviews are generally positive, though some visitors have noted audio issues. Others have noted occasionally long waits, as well as a sparse background (such as orange cones) that might be distracting for some.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

