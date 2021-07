It's been an eventful week for local brew masters and drink makers. Here are just some of the brand-new San Antonio beverage rollouts that you should be sipping on. Announced on Monday, June 14, this aesthetically pleasing can is Islla Street Brewing’s first foray into the seltzer world. What makes it special? The bubbling, San Antonio take on Topo Chico is bright red. You can purchase a pack online today, or pick it up at the brewery this Saturday at 11911 Crosswinds Way, Unit 201.