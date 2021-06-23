People on the Move
Mark Hoeller has joined Beach Bank as its Vice President, Government Lending Officer. Mark began his banking career as a Branch Manager in 1998, working his way into business development/banking and moved to Florida in 2010. Mark has decades of commercial banking experience in the conventional and government guaranteed lending community and has vast SBA knowledge. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels and is currently on the advisory board for The First Tee of Tampa Bay.www.bizjournals.com