People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleMark Hoeller has joined Beach Bank as its Vice President, Government Lending Officer. Mark began his banking career as a Branch Manager in 1998, working his way into business development/banking and moved to Florida in 2010. Mark has decades of commercial banking experience in the conventional and government guaranteed lending community and has vast SBA knowledge. He volunteers for Meals on Wheels and is currently on the advisory board for The First Tee of Tampa Bay.

Personal Financeaba.com

J.D. Power Report: Majority of Consumers Act on Advice From Banks

A majority of retail bank customers, 69%, who receive advice from their bank act on it, according to J.D. Power’s fourth annual study on retail banking advice. According to the report, overall customer satisfaction rises 229 points on a 1,000 point scale when customers are offered advice and guidance that completely meets their needs.
Karnes City, TXbizjournals

The Eagle Ford completely transformed this rural utility

The explosion in drilling in South Texas that began in 2008 has left the Karnes Electric Cooperative Inc. bursting at the seams. When the Business Journal visited the headquarters of the rural cooperative in Karnes City early in June, poles, wires and transformers were scattered across the ground outside and there was not enough parking for trucks in its fleet or the people working in the office.
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Alpesh Karsalia

Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Former Wells Fargo commercial banker Alpesh Karsalia has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Cary, NC, team, bringing 15 years of financial services experience to his role as financial advisor for the client advisory group, which serves commercial business clients. He is based at Pinnacle’s Preston Corners office in Cary. Karsalia was previously senior commercial relationship manager for Wells Fargo, and he has also worked for Capital Bank Financial Corp. in Raleigh.
Technologyfinextra.com

BIS: Fintech and payments

Improvements in technology, coupled with growing demand for digital payment methods, are increasingly reshaping the way payments are made. Non-bank institutions now offer a wide range of retail payment services. This raises the question of where the regulatory perimeter should be drawn. Financial authorities now face the task of deciding whether the risk profile of different payment services are appropriately reflected in their regulatory frameworks. A sound understanding of the regulatory approaches in other jurisdictions contributes to this assessment.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
EconomyPosted by
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers – Citadel Credit Union

For more than 80 years, Citadel Credit Union has been proudly providing members with a breadth of financial services, expert guidance, and innovative tools to help strengthen and grow businesses, families, and communities. Citadel offers a full range of financial products to help you save, plan, and prepare for your future.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Blackstone (BX) Acquires Sphera for $1.4B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone") have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sphera, a leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital. The investment, which values the company at approximately $1.4 billion, would be made through Blackstone's flagship private equity vehicle.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Economyaithority.com

Allied Payment Network Partners With NYDIG

Community Financial Institutions Can Now Offer Consumers the Ability to Buy, Sell and Hold Bitcoin. Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry’s most progressive provider of online and mobile digital payment services to community financial institutions, announced it has entered into a partnership with NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin. The partnership enables financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin. Allied is the first bill pay provider in the industry to embed this service in its platform and offer it to financial institutions.

