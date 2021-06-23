Cancel
Michele Sidlasky

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Bank welcomes Michele Sidlasky as AVP of Association Banking. Michele brings many years of relationship development experience to her work at Beach Bank. Michele previously worked with nationwide property management companies and has past experience in association banking. She is an active community volunteer with the American Lung Association as a Board Liaison and has participated with Fight For Air Stair Climb. Michele holds a master’s degree in management from Troy University.

