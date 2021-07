Every Week, DC Residents Have a Shot at Winning a Car, a Year of Free Groceries, or a Year of Free Metro. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as community members prepare to canvass neighborhoods in Wards 7 and 8 as part of the third DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action, Mayor Bowser is announcing new incentives for DC residents who get vaccinated. Every week for the next four weeks, DC residents who are 18 and older and get their first (or only) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School can enter into a drawing to win: