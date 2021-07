December 18,2019, two and a half years ago... a day I will never forget, or should I say a day I will never remember! That was the day I got to work and there were police officers everywhere, but surprisingly not for me! Well, kind of for me actually. They were there to get me drunk on live radio! I started taking shots of whiskey at 6:00 a.m. and continued taking shots every twenty minutes or so until I was BLITZED!