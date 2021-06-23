New Certificate Offered in Finance for Healthcare Professionals

Medical gloves are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer and/or the patient from the spread of illness or infection during medical procedures and examinations. Moreover, Medical gloves are one part of an infection-control strategy. Medical gloves are disposable and comprise examination gloves, surgical gloves, and medical gloves for handling chemotherapy agents i.e. chemotherapy gloves). Medical gloves are made of different polymers including nitrile rubber, latex, polyvinyl chloride, and neoprene; they come unpowdered, or powdered with corn starch to lubricate the gloves, making them easier to put on the hands. These gloves are regulated by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) as Class I reserved medical devices that require a 510(k) premarket notification. FDA reviews these devices to ensure that performance criteria such as tear-resistance, leak resistance, and biocompatibility are met. According to AMA, the Global Medical Gloves market is expected to see growth rate of 7.5%