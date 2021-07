JACKSON, MI -- A late-night shooting Tuesday left one person dead and another injured when bullets riddled their vehicle near downtown Jackson. At about 11:09 p.m. June 29, Jackson police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Homecrest Road and Van Buren Street, according to the Jackson Police Department. Just a few minutes later, a vehicle arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the driver asking for assistance, police said.