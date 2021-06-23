Cancel
Look: Riley Reiff Wearing the Bengals’ New Stripes

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

It all started over steaks, now Riley Reiff is one step closer to dominating defensive ends in a Bengals uniform.

Cincinnati’s latest answer at right tackle strapped on the new stripes at media day, and fans got their first look at the Great Barrier Reiff in orange and black.

Check it out below!

"I walked away from eating that steak and was like I wanna play and block for this guy," Reiff said about Joe Burrow during his introductory press conference. "Just the way he conducts himself. Carries himself. Seems like a down-to-Earth Cincinnati-type guy. We just sat there crapped around a little bit. But really impressed with him."

Despite losing Hakeem Adeniji to a pec injury, the offensive line is healthy and ready to improve in Training Camp under Frank Pollack. Reiff is coming off a strong season in Minnesota, allowing 21 pressures and one sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Bengals fans would welcome those results after Bobby Hart had arguably his best NFL season in 2020 and still allowed 44 pressures and four sacks.

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
