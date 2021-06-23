Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Vaccine Incentive Program Offers $50 Gift Cards

By Jim Otte
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cB9CS_0adMrCC700

Health care companies, including CareSource in Dayton, are picking up where the Vax-A-Million give-away from the state of Ohio leaves off.

A new program, dubbed “Vax-On-The-Spot,” is offering $50 gift cards to people who get the coronavirus vaccine. It is limited to people aged 18 and up who are in Medicaid plans from the six providers in the program, Aetna,Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, Paramount Advantage and UnitedHealthCare. Beavercreek native Kelly O’Reilly, President and CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans, said her organization has been encouraged by Gov. Mike DeWine to come up with an incentive plan.

“We are doing everything we can to make vaccination as easy and convenient as possible for our provider partners,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said one of the biggest barriers for people on Medicaid that keeps them from getting the vaccine is transportation. So the Vax-On-The-Spot program offers free rides to people from their home to vaccination sites.

“Now we’re working together on the most important piece of the puzzle; making it work for our members. These incentives will give them even more reason to get protected from COVID-19,” O’Reilly said.

Upcoming vaccination events sponsored by Vax-On-The-Spot include:

  • 6/24/2021 11:00am to 4:00pm Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Avenue, Xenia
  • 6/24/2021 11:30am to 1:00pm Middletown Civic Center, 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown
  • 6/25/2021 9:00am to 1:00pm Gettysburg Clinic, 900 Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton

The full list can be seen at the program’s web site at covidvaxonthespot.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
49K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
City
Xenia, OH
City
Middletown, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Health
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incentive Program#Gift Cards#Vaccination#Charity#Caresource#Medicaid#Aetna#Buckeye Health Plan#Paramount Advantage#774 Cincinnati Avenue#Gettysburg Clinic#Covidvaxonthespot Com#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Charities
Related
Income TaxPosted by
WHIO Dayton

State Income Tax Cuts On The Way

State lawmakers are cutting Ohioans’ tax burden by $2 billion in a move included in the new state budget adopted this week and being signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, said it will not only help families but also the state’s economic future. He added that it would make Ohio even more attractive for people who live in high tax states and may be thinking of moving.
Columbus, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Gov. DeWine scheduled to discuss new state budget bill

COLUMBUS — Governor DeWine is scheduled to discuss his priorities for the 2022-23 state budget bill. He will begin discussing the new bill at 10 a.m. today at the Statehouse according to a press release. The state budget bill was signed into law yesterday. “I think it’s important to make...