Vaccine Incentive Program Offers $50 Gift Cards

Health care companies, including CareSource in Dayton, are picking up where the Vax-A-Million give-away from the state of Ohio leaves off.

A new program, dubbed “Vax-On-The-Spot,” is offering $50 gift cards to people who get the coronavirus vaccine. It is limited to people aged 18 and up who are in Medicaid plans from the six providers in the program, Aetna,Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, Paramount Advantage and UnitedHealthCare. Beavercreek native Kelly O’Reilly, President and CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans, said her organization has been encouraged by Gov. Mike DeWine to come up with an incentive plan.

“We are doing everything we can to make vaccination as easy and convenient as possible for our provider partners,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said one of the biggest barriers for people on Medicaid that keeps them from getting the vaccine is transportation. So the Vax-On-The-Spot program offers free rides to people from their home to vaccination sites.

“Now we’re working together on the most important piece of the puzzle; making it work for our members. These incentives will give them even more reason to get protected from COVID-19,” O’Reilly said.

Upcoming vaccination events sponsored by Vax-On-The-Spot include:

6/24/2021 11:00am to 4:00pm Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Avenue, Xenia

6/24/2021 11:30am to 1:00pm Middletown Civic Center, 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown

6/25/2021 9:00am to 1:00pm Gettysburg Clinic, 900 Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton

The full list can be seen at the program’s web site at covidvaxonthespot.com.

