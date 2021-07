Zachary Dean Blackwell, 21 Union, passed away suddenly Monday, June 14. 2021. He was born May 9, 2000, to Lena Blackwell and Billy Thomas, in Washington. He attended Union High School. He worked as a line cook at Burger King. He had a love for birds, video games and hiking. He was an excellent cook and could make a meal with few ingredients to work with. He enjoyed watching “Hell’s Kitchen” with Gordon Ramsey and catching a hockey game.